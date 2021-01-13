Bryon Egbert

Byron "Bike" Alan Egbert, 75, died January 5, 2021 at his home in Tetonia, Idaho.
Bike was born June 16, 1945 to Alan and Erma Egbert.
Bike could do anything he set his mind to. At a very early age he helped his dad milk the cows and pack the too heavy buckets to the house, sometimes dropping them on his toes, often breaking one or more.
On February 5, 1966 he married his sweetheart, Diana LaVern Barton. They both were very proud of their two sons, Clayton and Nathan. Bike worked most of his life for Egbert Brothers Sheep Company where he and Diana would spend the winters in Terreton and the summers in the Teton Valley he loved so much.
Bike had a great love for the outdoors. He loved to hunt, fish and ride his horse. Later in life when he was no longer able to ride his horse he would take 4-wheeler or razor rides to the mountains.
In 2015 Bike lost the love of his life, Diana. He was also preceded in death by his parents Alan and Erma and sisters Evelyn and Annis. He is survived by his sister Irene and his sons, Clayton (Stephanie) Egbert, Nathan (Heather) Egbert, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Graveside services were held January 11, 2021 at Cache Clawson Cemetery.