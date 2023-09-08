Byron Gene Lee March 20, 1941 - September 3, 2023 Byron Gene Lee

After 82 years filled with adventures, fantastic stories, and many weekends and evenings spent camping, fishing, hunting and exploring the outdoors with his family and friends, Byron Gene Lee passed away on September 3, 2023.


