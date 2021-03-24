Carma Butterfield
Carma Butterfield of Rigby, Idaho passed away on March 20, 2021. Carma was born to Conrad and Elsa Violet (Rottweiler) Jenson on October 8, 1939. Carma was married to Lorin Butterfield on March 18, 1955. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in June of 1992.
Carma and Lorin had two children – Connie Butterfield and Bob Butterfield (Kim) both of Rigby. Carma and Lorin had four grandchildren Max (Shelby) Gentry, Kaydree (Ellie) (Benjamin) Rollins, Kyler Butterfield and Keegan Butterfield.
Carma is survived by her husband Lorin, daughter Connie, son Bob, grandsons Max, Kyler and Keegan and granddaughter Kaydree (Ellie), sisters Doris McFarland and Bernice Cherry. Carma was preceded in death by brothers Blaine, Dee, Don, Bob and Vernon. Carma enjoyed growing flowers, fishing, crocheting, and as much time with her family as she could get.
The funeral will be held on March 24th at 2:00 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). There will be a viewing from 1:00 to 1:45 PM on the same day. Interment will be at the Annis Little Butte cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.eckersellfuneral home.com.