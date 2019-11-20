Carma Pelton

Carma May Pelton, 79 of Menan, Idaho passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Carma was born March 28, 1940 in Menan, to Rosetta Williams Christiansen and James Duane Christiansen. She was raised and attended schools in Annis and Rigby. On June 20, 1960, she married Theo D Pelton in Burton, Idaho; their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 2 sons, Wesley and Darwin and 2 daughters, Dorinda and Danette. In addition to being a wife and mother, Carma also worked at Idaho Fresh Pak in Lewisville and Howe Fun Fabric in Rigby.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities including; the Primary, Young Women, Sunday School and Relief Society organizations. She especially enjoyed family history and scrapbooking. Carma loved to quilt, sew, handicraft, camp, read and travel. Above all, she loved her family and cherished their time together.
Carma is survived by her husband, Theo D Pelton of Menan; daughters, Dorinda Arnold of Rigby, Danette Peterson of Rigby; son, Darwin Pelton Jr, of Rigby; sisters, Dorothy Christiansen of Nampa, Fayanna Groom of Rigby, Jo Hughey of Rigby, Brenda Killpack of Firth; brothers, Robert Christiansen of Idaho Falls, Bruce Christiansen, Calvin Christiansen of Rigby; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Wesley Duane Pelton; and a brother, Gene Christiansen.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Menan Stake Center, 698 N. 3600 E., Menan. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 21 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby. And from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.