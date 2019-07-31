Carol Seipert

Carol Inez Hancock Seipert, 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday July 24, 2019.
Carol is survived by her children and their spouses Richard and Elizabeth, Todd and Cindy, Kyle and Farrah, Jeff and Brittany, many grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd and son Brandon.
Carol enjoyed many things including cooking, reading, gardening and sharing her love of the gospel with all she met. She served three missions in her lifetime, one as a single young missionary and two with her eternal companion. She is now at peace and reunited with loved ones after suffering through years of dementia. Carol was loved by all who knew her and will be missed. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local ward missionary fund.
The Seipert family gathered at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot ID for family prayer at noon on Saturday July 27, 2019. Carol’s celebration of life was held at Moreland Cemetery in Blackfoot ID beginning at 1 pm Saturday July 27, 2019. Those who wished to share memories were encouraged to do so and were given a balloon upon arrival at the cemetery.
Memories of Carol and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.