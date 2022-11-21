Carol Vida Kranz 8/16/1938 - 11/11/2022 Carol Vida Andersen Kranz passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on November 11, 2022, in Missouri City Texas. She lived in Texas with her daughter Tammi's family since August 2019. Carol was born August 16, 1938 and was the first born of 14 children to Milton and Ardell Andersen in Rigby, Idaho. She lived most of her life in and around Rigby. She lived at the Gardens of Rigby for 2 years where she met some of her favorite people. Carol was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She graduated from Rigby High School. She was a member of The Future Homemakers of America. In 1956 Carol married Alvin J Hall. They had four children. Teri Lyn, Tamara Sue, Calvin J and Carolyn Mary. They were later divorced. Carol Married David Lee Kranz in 1963. They had two children Paul David and Paula Dawn. Dave and Carol later divorced. Carol held many jobs. She worked many years at different potato processing plants and worked at a laundromat for a few years. She then drove a school bus for District 91 in Idaho Falls until she retired. Carol was a woman of many talents. She had a green thumb and she loved flowers of any kind. She always grew beautiful flowers that were the envy of all. Carol was a talented crochet artist, was an expert at hand embroidery and making porcelain dolls. She loved her dolls. Many people received gifts of her handmade treasures. Carol was a serious fan of football and ran her own Fantasy Football Team named The Rigby Roughriders. Her team won the League Championship in 2015. She was so excited! Carol loved the church. One of her favorite things to do was attending services at the Temple. She also loved her work in the church library. Carol will be greeted with open arms in Heaven by her parents, Milton and Ardell Andersen, seven brothers, Larry, Richard, Dennis, Marlen, Kyle, Gaylen and Kim, her sister Pamela, her daughters Teri and Carolyn and her son Paul who have preceded her in death. She leaves behind her brother Darius, her sisters DaLee (Reed) Howell, Rhonda (David) Simons, Judy (Nate) Bridges and Debbie. Also left behind are her daughter Tammi (Jim) Dorn, son Calvin Kranz, daughter Paula Kranz and son in law Blaine Owens. Her granddaughters Audra (Steve), Ashley (Andy), Misty, Christy (Jesse), Megan (Mattison), Shawnacie, Faith (Josh), and Hope (Brad), grandsons Randall (Irina), Jason, Danny (Dani), Nicholas, Travis, Zachary, and Donny and great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Autumn, Ava Marie, Elijah, Keegan, Owen, Maddie, Bella, Sylvanas, Iris, Ciri, Alexis, JJ, William and Eleanor and Baby Lincoln coming July 2023 along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who all loved her dearly. Services for Carol will be held in the spring in Rigby.
