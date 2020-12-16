Our little angel, Catherine L. Smith, has gone to her heavenly home. She was freed from her mortal body on December 6, 2020 due to complications of Covid 19. Catherine was born July 20, 1959 to Orlando L. and Aletha M. Smith.
She leaves behind her sisters and brothers; Anita Smith Creer, Brian Ray (Patsy) Smith, Jane S. (William) Murray, Cort O. (Cindy) Smith, and Cynthia S. (Robert) Stobie. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held in her honor.
The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to all who have cared for Catherine throughout her life.