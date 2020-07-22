Cathy Park Hagen
Cathy Park Hagen, formerly of Dubois, age 67 of Humptulips, Wash., passed away at Grey’s Harbor Community Hospital in Aberdeen, Wash. May 24, 2020 due to health related issues.
She was born July 26, 1952 in Missoula, Mont. and was the daughter of Elmer J. Park and the late Marie Neisess Park.
Cathy attended Elementary, Junior High and High School in California and Idaho. She graduated from West Jefferson High School and also received her Cosmetology License from Excelsis Beauty College in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Cathy was married to the late Rob Sermon. They were later divorced. She was also married to Scott Hagen, which marriage also ended in divorce but resulted in her two sons, Skyler and Kincade who she loved and adored.
Cathy had worked in West Yellowstone, Mont.; lived in Powell, Wyo. and Troy, Mont. before settling down in Dubois, Idaho where she ran the Sage Bar and Lounge with Rob Sermon. She also started a successful hair salon business out of her home. Later Cathy worked at State Hospital South in Blackfoot, Idaho before moving to Boise, Idaho, then eventually Humptulips, Wash. where she worked in the Home Care field and volunteered at RSVP and the Food Bank, which she loved doing.
Cathy enjoyed playing pool, reading, crocheting, camping and going to the beach with her boys. She loved cats and ceramic roosters, playing games and watching movies. Cathy loved the color purple and anything tie-dyed. She loved her family and friends, but mainly her two sons who were her life. Cathy was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all. May you rest in peace dear daughter, sister, mother and friend.
Cathy is survived by her two sons, Skyler and Kincade Hagen, both of Aberdeen, Wash.; her Dad and his wife, Elmer and Merlene Park of Rigby, Idaho, and two sisters: Jeannette (Frank) Wilding of Gilbert, Ariz. and Sandy (Jeff) Hansen of Rigby, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Marie Park, and her grandparents, Joseph Henry and Sophie Marie Neisess, and Lewis Frank and Myrtle Lee Park; and many aunts and uncles.
Because of the Corona Virus, a visitation and small service were held in Aberdeen, Wash. May 27, 2020. As Cathy requested, her ashes were spread at beautiful Lake Quinault in upper Washington. The family will also be holding a “Remembrance Service” for Cathy in July at the home of Jeff and Sandy Hansen in Rigby, Idaho.