Chandler Reece Scott, 31 of Idaho Falls, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019.
He was born October 18, 1987 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Steven Mitchell Scott and Annette Burtenshaw Scott. He was raised in Roberts, attended Roberts Elementary, graduating from Rigby High School. He continued his education at BYU-I. Chandler worked for Eagle Eye Produce, B & S Distributing, Infinity Solar, and most recently as a manager for Scotty’s Country Smokehouse (formerly Glenwood Smoked Products).
On June 20, 2009, he married Hailey Jones in the Rexburg Temple. They were blessed with a daughter, Hadlie Jana Scott. They later divorced.
Chandler was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he was an Eagle Scout and served in the Arequipa, Peru Mission. He enjoyed the outdoors; Razor riding, snowboarding, hunting and fishing, and coaching Grid Kid Football. Chandler was very family oriented; he loved spending time with his daughter Hadlie. He was the “Super Uncle” and attended all his nieces’ and nephews’ events. Chandler worked hard and was always on time.
He is survived by his daughter, Hadlie Jana Scott, of Ucon; parents, Mitch and Annette Scott of Idaho Falls; sisters, Allie Scott, Shelli Scott, both of Idaho Falls; brothers, Sloan (Sadie) Scott, Jordan (Mikki) Scott, both of Ucon, Slade (Jordan) Scott of Iona, and Hayden (Katie) Scott of Ririe.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen and Katie Scott and uncles, Blair Scott, Mike Burtenshaw and Steve Burtenshaw.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Roberts 2nd Ward Chapel (663 N. 2858 E., Roberts, Idaho 83444). The family met with friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, both at the church. Interment was in the Grant Central Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com