Charlamae Jacobson 11/13/1938 - 12/3/2022 Charlamae Jacobson of Rigby, Idaho, passed away at Homestead Assisted Living on December 3, 2022 at the age of 84.
She was born on November 13, 1938, in Thornton, Idaho, to Earl Eli Spaulding and Galdys Vie Thomason Spaulding, the seventh of eight children.
She married Stanley Kay Jacobson on June 28, 1956, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They raised three children in Rigby, Idaho; two daughters and one son.
Charlamae was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Ward and Stake Dance Director, Primary Teacher, and Relief Society Homemaking Leader.
Her hobbies included dancing, reading, sewing, traveling and camping with her family.
Charlamae is survived by her daughter Shonna (John Kevin) Allred of Rigby ID; daughter Tanny (Bart) Cherry of Idaho Falls ID; son, Jeff Jacobson of Ririe ID; brother Errol (Sharon) Spaulding of Ririe ID; sister-in-law Carol Spaulding and brother-in-law Robert Perry.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Kay Jacobson; her parents Earl Eli and Gladys Vie Spaulding, her siblings: Blair (Betty) Spaulding, Rosalee (Jack) Wornek, Vance (Belva Lou) Spaulding, Ray Spaulding, Lavonna Perry, Brent Spaulding and Granddaughter Avalyn Kay Davis.
Services for Charlamae will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main St, Rigby ID 83442), with a viewing prior to the service from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and family prayer at 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery (4600 S Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls ID 83402).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.