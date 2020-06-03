Charles “Charlie” Mark Wilson, age 60, of Dubois, Idaho, died May 26, 2020 from a heart attack while at his employment in Burley, Idaho. Charlie was born January 1, 1960 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, one of five children born to Charles Everett Wilson and Karen Alice Bennett Wilson.
He was raised at Lidy Hot Springs near Dubois, Idaho and attended Clark County schools, graduating from Clark County High School in 1978. In 1980, Charlie married Brenda Marilyn Foster in Leadore, Idaho. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho and were blessed with four wonderful children. Charlie and Brenda later divorced.
Charlie received education and training in technical maintenance and repair of generators and electrical systems and like his father, he was very mechanically gifted. His employers included Western States CAT in Pocatello, Wilson Minerals in Lidy Hot Springs and Fabri-Kal in Burley, Idaho. Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. His children and grandchildren are what gave him the most joy in life.
He is survived by his mother, Karen Wilson, of Dubois; brothers, Harold (Paula) Wilson of Grant and Dale Wilson of Idaho Falls; sisters, Donna (Mike) Staples of Virgin, Utah, and Deena (Joseph) Williams of Hurricane, Utah; children, Kimberly (Wyatt) Mattingly of St. Anthony, Ellen (Bud) Holjeson of St. Anthony, Brandi (Casey) O’Brien of Cheyenne, Wyo., Mark Wilson of Dubois, and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Charles Wilson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. June 6, 2020 in the Dubois Community Center, 278 Community Center Drive, Dubois, Idaho. The family will gather at the Community Center from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Charlie will be buried next to his father at the Small Cemetery in Medicine Lodge, Idaho.
Condolences and flowers may be sent to the family at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442, or online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Due to the State regulations regarding COVID-19, only close family will be allowed to gather for the meal following the service.