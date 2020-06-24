Charles Jay Clark, 82, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully at EIRMC following complications of heart surgery.
Jay was born to William Barber and Zina Opal Summers Clark on May 2, 1938 in Rexburg, Idaho.
He attended school in Burton, Idaho and graduated from Madison High School. He attended ISU where he studied in the vocational electronics program. He served in the Army, including eight years in the reserves. He learned to work hard at a young age alongside his father and brothers on their family farm.
On February 20, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Reah Neville in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Together, they raised four children in Rigby, Idaho. Jay worked at the Idaho National Laboratory until his retirement in 1996. Even after retiring, he continued to work repairing and maintaining the electronics on small equipment. He could fix anything. His family had the saying; “If grandpa can’t fix it, it isn’t fixable”. He also continued to farm throughout his life and had a great love for horses and the outdoors.
Jay was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many callings including Scout Master, Elder’s Quorum, Sunday School, Bishop, High Council, Stake Presidency, and spent many years coordinating and maintaining Cordon Park. He was always the first to volunteer at every activity and lived life serving others into his last days. Jay would consider his greatest accomplishment to be his family and received the most joy from being able to spend time with them. He showed great support to his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and rarely missed an event that they were involved in.
He was preceded in death by his parents, older brothers, Allen Clark (Eva), Blaine Clark, Ben Clark, and younger sisters, Verla Hope (Lennis) Lela McCulloch. He is survived by his wife, Reah Neville Clark, 4 children Cheri (Jerald) Raymond Menan, ID, Bill (Katrina) Clark Rigby, ID, Rod (Kathy) Clark Rigby, ID, Catrina (Greg) Marley Rigby, ID; 17 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister -in-law Betty Clark, brother-in-law Kenneth McCulloch, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. June 24 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Due to current circumstances, no viewing will be held.
