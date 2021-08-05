Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Charles Van Walker 2/1/1927 - 6/10/2021 Charles Van Walker of Lewisville, passed away June 10, 2021 at the age of 94. Van was born February 1, 1927 in Pocatello, Idaho to Paul Dean Walker and Helen Ball. He was the second of three sons. He attended school in Pocatello and spent his summers working with his uncles and cousins on his Grandpa Ball's farm in Lewisville. He left his senior year of high school to enlist in the U.S. Navy, to serve his country during World War II. Van married Reta Joy Lindstrom in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on September 8, 1950. They were the parents of seven boys, four of whom he outlived. Van was well suited to be the father to a family of boys. Van graduated from Idaho State University with a degree in pharmacy. He worked at multiple pharmacies in Idaho Falls and later he and Reta became owners of Skyline Drug. He also owned a farm in Monteview, Idaho. Many fond memories were developed over the years on the farm, including raising their sons and spending time together as a family.
Van was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various callings, including bishop of the Lewisville 1st Ward. Van enjoyed restoring antique cars and you would often see him driving his Model-T in the local parades. He loved gardening and especially raising beautiful flowers from seed. He is survived by his three remaining sons, John (Janet) Walker, Frank (Traci) Walker, and Doug (Michell) Walker and two daughters-in-law, Debbie Mills and Marilyn Walker, 19 grandchildren, and 47 great grandchildren. Van was preceded in death by his wife Reta; his parents; four sons, Charles Walker Jr, Sydney Walker, Larry Walker, and Eric Walker; and two brothers, P.D. Walker and Alfred Walker. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 18th at the Lewisville LDS church. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 17th at the Lewisville LDS church and from 9:30 to 10:30 am on Friday. Interment will be at the Lewisville Cemetery. Our family expresses deep appreciation to the staff at Carriage Cove for their loving and dedicated care.