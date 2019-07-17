Cheryl Conley

Cheryl Christine Jensen Conley, age 72, of Rigby, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Cheryl was born January 31, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho, a daughter to Arden Ole Jensen, and Donna Humphrey Jensen.
Cheryl was married twice and had two daughters. Cheryl worked as an associate in Idaho Falls at Fred Meyers. She has lived in Rigby, Idaho and briefly in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Cheryl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She absolutely loved her horses and dogs. Cheryl loved the outdoors and to go camping and fishing. She had a passion for riding Harley-Davidson bikes.
Cheryl is survived by her sister Charleen Walker, Daughters Lezlie C. (Rod) Ruiz and Lorna L. (Mark) Ivie. Granddaughters Brittnei Spencer, Angella Ruiz, Ericka L. Ruiz, Natalie L. Ruiz, Nichole C. Ruiz, Amber L. Ivie, Kassi M. Ivie, Madison I. Ivie. Grandsons Dakota O. Ivie, Drake V. Ivie. 18 Great-Grand Children and one Great-Great-Grandchild.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and 2 brothers.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Rigby 1st Ward LDS Chapel, 311 West 1st South, Rigby, Idaho. The family met with friends at the church Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment was in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
