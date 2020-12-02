Cheryl Elizabeth Buck known to all as Mom, Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend left us on November 24th, 2020 to be with our many family members and friends. Cheryl was born to Dorothy Keller Quick and Ronald Ves Quick on November 13, 1958. She was the second child born to them joining her older sister Pam, and later a brother Jake and sister Estrella.
Cheryl was kind, warm hearted, and extraordinarily compassionate. She was always thinking of others and how to make them feel loved. She had a fun and spunky spirit. Her beautiful laugh and smile will always be missed.
Cheryl started school in California and when the family moved to Idaho, she attended schools in Roberts and Rigby where she made many great life-long friends. She quit high school early and later went back to school with her mom where they both received their GEDs which was a celebrated time for the whole family. She had previously held jobs at the local cafés and the potato fields and warehouses. She then continued in school and became a dental lab technician.
Cheryl married John Buck on June 28, 1991. They made their home in Smoot, Wyoming for twenty-four years while working and raising kids. Cheryl loved Wyoming and made many great friends and wonderful memories there. Camping and jet skiing being two of her favorites. She loved the freedom and being out on the water gliding along. You could see the joy in her face as she talked about riding them.
Her greatest love was for her children and the grandchildren that came into her life. After moving back to Roberts in 2015 she was able to see and spend more time with each of them. Each child brought happiness and love to her and our families.
Cheryl is survived, by her husband and friend John. Children, Mike Bedwell, Jessica Robinson, Sky Buck, and Brittany Slaughter (Marloe). Seven grandchildren Melissa, Cassidy, Krystin, Khaily, Khendryx, Khorbyn and Carter. Two great grandchildren Hunter and Kason. Sister Estrella Eames (Greg). Two nieces Kendracody and Hannah and one nephew Tyrell.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Quick, Grandparents, Art and Emma Keller, Ronald and Hazel Quick. Sister Pam Quick, brother Jake Quick and two grandchildren Khyri and Kheatyn.
There will be a celebration of her life for family and friends to be held December 12th at 1:00 p.m. at the Roberts Senior Community Center.