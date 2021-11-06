Cheryl Joan (Jensen) Gneiting 10/25/1944 - 11/4/2021 An Elect Lady left her earthly home, on November 4, 2021, and returned to her Heavenly Father. She was in the hands of her husband as she made the transition.
Cheryl Joan Jensen Gneiting was born October 25, 1944, to James Everett and Dona Coy Poole Jensen in Ogden, Utah. Later the family moved to Idaho Falls where Cheryl grew up together with her older sister, Elaine, and younger brother, Denis, and attended school, graduating from Bonneville High School in 1963. She received a nursing scholarship to attend Ricks College in the fall of 1963, where she studied to be a Registered Nurse. Later, she graduated and passed her state board exam, in 1965, with her nursing degree.
It was at Ricks College that Cheryl met her eternal sweetheart, Gaylon W. Gneiting, and they later married in the Idaho Falls Temple in October of 1966, and then moved to Logan, Utah, where her husband attended school and she earned her PHT (putting hubby through) degree and worked as an RN at the Budge Clinic. She also worked as an RN at the Idaho Falls Hospital; for Dr. Harvey Hatch at the Hatch Clinic in Idaho Falls; the Woodland Park Hospital in Portland, OR; the Sioux Falls Care Center in Sioux Falls, SD; the Shelley Clinic, Shelley, ID; the Caribou Memorial Hospital, Soda Springs, and at Southeastern Idaho District Health Dept. in Soda Springs where she worked doing Home Health. She loved caring for people, especially the elderly, something in which she excelled at, and it brought her great joy. Cheryl and Gaylon moved 14 times in their first 13 years of marriage, while her husband attended school, furthered his career, and then joined the military. It was during this time her children were born, Shaun in California, Daren in Germany, Alauna in South Dakota, GinaLee and Ryan in Idaho Falls. They finally settled in Shelley, Idaho, in 1976 to be closer to family. They moved to Soda Springs, Idaho, in 1987, and then to Rigby in 2015.
In 2005, both Gaylon and Cheryl retired. They served a mission at the Logan temple from 2005-2008, and then served a mission in the London, England temple from 2009-2010, and then served a mission at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, from 2013-2015. She also served many callings in the church where she taught Primary and the Young Women. She was Relief Society President, a visiting teacher, and a Stake Missionary. She was also a Chorister and choir member for many years. Music was a huge part of her life. She sang with the Madrigals in High School; The Program Bureau Quartet, singing and playing guitar at Ricks College; the Idaho Falls Choralaires; and in a small group called the "Sound Effects" in Soda Springs. She sang in Stake and Ward choirs wherever she lived. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and served as Camp Captain and Company President. She loved writing in her Journals and was quite meticulous in doing so. She also loved family history, photography, reading, art, doll collecting, sewing, and playing the guitar.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gaylon Wayne Gneiting of Rigby, Idaho; her son, Shaun (Kim) Gneiting of Nampa, ID; her son Daren (Jory) Gneiting of Riverton, UT; her daughter, Alauna Gneiting of Idaho Falls, ID; her daughter Gina (Rick) Knowles of Idaho Falls, ID; and her son Ryan (Alicia) Gneiting of Poughkeepsie, NY; her sister Elaine Ladle of Eagle, ID; her brother Denis (Kris) Jensen of Ammon, ID; 20 Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Grandchildren with another one on the way.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Rigby 14th Ward, 602 Sundance. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at the Grant Central Cemetery, Grant, Idaho.
