Chikako “Chic” Steggell, 86, of Rigby, Idaho passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, June 18, 2020 in Rexburg, Idaho, just seven days following the passing of her dear husband Don Steggell.
Chic was born July 16, 1933 in Waikapu, Maui, Hawaii, the daughter of Hirao Hasuike and Yochio Takaki. She attended schools in Maui, Hawaii, graduating from High School there. She continued her education attending a technical school and studying English at Brigham Young University in Utah.
Chick married Howard Donnelly “Don” Steggell on September 9, 1960 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple. They made their home and raised their three boys in Rigby, Idaho.
As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Chic had opportunity to serve in many callings. She was a wonderful homemaker to her family. She had opportunity to work outside of her home too as a Book Keeper for Thiokol in Utah and as a librarian at the library in Rigby, Idaho. She enjoyed reading, baking, knitting, embroidery work, puzzles, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
Chic is survived by her three sons; Kevin (Melanie) Steggell of Rigby, Idaho, Brent (Michelle) Steggell of Rigby, Idaho and David Steggell of Shelley, Idaho. A sister, Carol Yoshita and fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Steggell. Parents, Hirao Hasuike and Yachiyo Takaki Hasvike. A sister, Itsako Munson and brother, Alvin Hasuike.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 a.m. June 23, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID 83442). The family will meet with friends prior to the services at Eckersell’s from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Your condolences and memories can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.