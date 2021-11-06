Christopher Ossmen
Christopher Ossmen 7/28/1982 - 11/3/2021 Christopher Ray Ossmen, was born July 28, 1982 in Hugoton, Kansas; the son of Corrina Guymon Ossmen and Douglas Ossmen. He was a dedicated roofer with 20 years of experience and a self-taught drummer; playing beats that we will remember and cherish. Chris was extremely passionate about movies, music, the Kansas City Chief, family and friends; truly a unique, kind soul that could light up a room.

Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents, Larry and Elna Guymon, grandpa Ossmen, uncle Rusty and cousin Aubrey; Chris gained his wings November 3, 2021.

He leaves behind his parents; brother Scott (Daphney); extra brother, Mike (Mischon); cousin/brothers Rusty (Jessica) and Dustin. Chris loved children, especially his nephews: Tripp, Ronin, Jet, Cole, Kaden, Kodah, Kollin, Xavien, Rusty Anthany, Kaleb and Kolby; and nieces: Chloe, Sikayda, Danyka, Maddie and Mahkayla.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 8, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home; 101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. Family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Archer, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

