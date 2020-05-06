Cindy Kay Farrimond, 58, of Rigby, passed away April 28, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Cindy was born July 14, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a daughter of Neil Wilson and Dixie Lee Cook Wilson. Cindy was raised and attended school in Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School. She married Carl Farrimond on November 25, 1989, in Elko, Nevada.
Cindy enjoyed horseback riding, camping, fishing, and being outdoors.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Carl Farrimond, of Rigby, daughters, Mindy (Mike) Nagle of Ririe, Lacey Marie (Guadalupe) Cruz of Idaho Falls, Carlee Ann Farrimond of Idaho Falls, step mother, Heidi Wilson of Kanab, Utah, sister, Teri Henry of Enumclaw, Washington, step brother, Alan Wilson of Breckenridge, Kentucky, and three grandchildren.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. May 6 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.