Clarence Edward Vadnais

C. Edward Vadnais, age 73 of Dubois, passed away April 29, 2020 in Idaho Falls.
Edward was born July 22, 1946, to Alfred and Lavern Vadnais. He was the youngest of twelve children.
He was raised in the Kilgore area and attended first to eighth grade at the Kilgore School. In 1959, he moved to Spencer and lived with Elsi Jensen to attend high school at Dubois. Ed graduated from Clark County High School in 1964.
In March 1965 he entered the U.S. Army and was stationed in Frankfort, Germany and was affiliated with the Vietnam War. Ed was honorably discharged in March 1967.
He worked in Montana in construction and then he returned to Dubois where he married Esther Waring. They later divorced. He worked as a partner with Esther’s dad Blaine at the Ford Garage and Texaco Petroleum Company. A son, Vance, was born May 13, 1969.
Ed was very active in city and county positions. In 1988, he went to work as a nutrition technician at the U.S. Sheep Experiment Station in Dubois. Ed worked there until he retired in 2001.
On June 18, 2002, he married his best friend and soul mate, Donna Cook. They resided in Gilmer, Texas until September 2003. They returned to Idaho and purchased their home in Rigby. Ed was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and had 40 plus years as a member of the American Legion. He was a proud member of the East Texas Military Honor Guard.
Ed and Donna took great pleasure in making their home and yard a show place of beautiful flowers and his John Deere Antique Collection that he restored and admired.
Ed is survived by his wife, Donna Vadnais of Rigby, Idaho; son, Vance; stepdaughters, Gail Gonzales of Gladewater, Texas and Kelly Smith of Boise, Idaho; granddaughters, Brittney Vadnais, Megan Smith, Kayla Smith and Kristen Turner; grandsons, Scott Turner and Benjamin Turner; siblings, Barbara Ovard of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Elanore Rose of Lima, Mont., Dorothy Craig of Rexburg, Idaho, Elna Hawkes of Chubbuck, Idaho, Ailene (Kyle) Stoddard of Monteview, Idaho, and Charles (Sharon) Vadnias of Kilgore, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lavern, and seven sisters, Maxine, Lois, Shirley, Barbara, Ailene, Dorothy and Eleanore, and two brothers, Tom and Ted.
A graveside service will be held in his honor at 11:00 a.m. May 2, 2020 in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery, located at 4050 East 300 North, Rigby, Idaho. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.