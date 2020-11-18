Colleen H. Atwood Olson, age 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away at her home, Thursday, November 12, 2020. Colleen was born August 1, 1941 in Idaho Falls a daughter to Thomas Edward Herndon and Thelda Pearl Scott Herndon. She grew up in the Clark area attending schools in Ririe and Rigby, graduating from Ririe High School.
She married Ferris Atwood February 2, 1961 in Ririe, Idaho and they later divorced. She married Fred Leon Olson February 9, 1981 in Nevada. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ and enjoyed Chariot Racing with her family and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Fred Leon Olson of Idaho Falls; three daughters, Kris (Troy) Wood of West Valley, Utah, Kerry (David) Davies of Meridian, Idaho, and Sharla Harris of Idaho Falls, Idaho; sons Don (Barbara) Atwood of Idaho Falls; Brenda Atwood (wife of Ron) of West Valley, Utah; and Joey (Jessica) Atwood of Rigby, Lynn Olson of Idaho Falls, Andrew (Stephanie) Olson Idaho Falls; sisters, Carol Nelson of Ammon, Idaho, Joann Banister of Iona, Idaho, and Bonnie (Norlan) Herndon of Rigby; 20 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Jolene; brother Norlan; son Ron; step-daughter Sherri; one granddaughter and one grandson.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Private family viewing will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home with graveside to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfunerlahome.com.
Colleen’s family extends their appreciation to Encompass Hospice and Gary Shenton for the caring way they attended to Colleen.