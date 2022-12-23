Connie (Ashment) Lindstrom 7/21/1934 - 12/22/2022 Connie Lindstrom died peacefully in her Boise residence at the age of 88 on 22 December 2022. Born on 21 July 1934 in Grant, Idaho to Merle Ashment and Geneva Butler, Connie resided in Rigby and Milo until her 3 August 1956 marriage in the Idaho Falls Temple to Maurice Lindstrom, Jr., after which they made their home in Menan after residing for several years in Ucon. Connie was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in many capacities and callings. She was talented in a multitude of crafts, which she used to fill her home as well as those of her loved ones with handmade quilts, scrapbooks, and decorations. She enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Connie is survived by son Michael (Amy) Lindstrom of Boise, Idaho, daughter Sandra (Mike) Millard of Wilmington, Ohio, son Steven (Pilar) Lindstrom of Mililani, Hawaii, and Christi (Kevin) Nieffenegger of Washington, Utah. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by daughter Lisa Diane, husband Maurice, parents, a sister Guelda Storer, and brothers Leon, Dean, and Ray Ashment.
Services will be held on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 at 11 am at the old Menan church building at 3547 E Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Menan ID 83434. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, 27 December 2022 from 6 pm until 7:30 pm at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W Main St, Rigby, ID 83442, and on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 from 9 am until 10:30 am at the old Menan church building. Interment will be at the Lewisville Cemetery.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.