Corey Nile Poole
Corey Nile Poole 8/12/1955 - 9/12/2022 Corey Nile Poole, age 67 of Rigby, Idaho, formerly of Menan, Idaho, died September 12, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1955, in Idaho Falls Idaho, the sixth child to Leslie Wayne Poole and Thurza Cherry Poole. He grew up working on the family farm and chasing around with his many siblings.

Corey graduated from Rigby High School in May of 1973. In August of 1977, married Paula Purser in Rigby, ID. They had one daughter, Shalynn in September of 1979. He continued working on the family farm with his older brother Roger in Menan and loved every minute of it. Over the next 20 years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting and harvesting and watering crops, feeding cows and taking road trips through Utah, Montana, Arizona, and New Mexico with his daughter and his close friend Lynn Hawker.

