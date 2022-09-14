Corey Nile Poole 8/12/1955 - 9/12/2022 Corey Nile Poole, age 67 of Rigby, Idaho, formerly of Menan, Idaho, died September 12, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born August 12, 1955, in Idaho Falls Idaho, the sixth child to Leslie Wayne Poole and Thurza Cherry Poole. He grew up working on the family farm and chasing around with his many siblings.
Corey graduated from Rigby High School in May of 1973. In August of 1977, married Paula Purser in Rigby, ID. They had one daughter, Shalynn in September of 1979. He continued working on the family farm with his older brother Roger in Menan and loved every minute of it. Over the next 20 years, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, planting and harvesting and watering crops, feeding cows and taking road trips through Utah, Montana, Arizona, and New Mexico with his daughter and his close friend Lynn Hawker.
In November of 1997, Corey married the love of his life, Kimberly Wells at his mother's home in Menan surrounded by friends and family. Together they had four beautiful children; one daughter AdaLinn, and three sons, Tanner Corey, Benton Nile and PatRyck Levi. They shared a love for gardening and preserving it for food storage. As a family, they enjoyed many camping trips to Island Park and wonderful memories on the farm. In the spring of 2017, they sold the beloved family farm in Menan and moved to Labelle Idaho. Corey continued his passion for gardening and always grew more than they could eat. He loved to share the extras with family and neighbors. There he made friends with the neighbors and enjoyed daily walks and bike rides through the neighborhood.
Corey also loved to ride road bikes. After they sold the farm, he fulfilled his lifelong dream and purchased a beautiful maroon Indian motorcycle. He enjoyed riding the local areas and taking in the scenery. He could be seen out in the garage shining it up almost every day. Corey was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the medical staff who took care of Corey over the last few years as he struggled with his health; Dr. Salem and his nurse Autumn; Dr. Poston; and the entire team at EIRMC including Cadey, Katelyn, Kyle, Heidi and Emily.
Corey is survived by his wife, Kimberly; daughters, Shalynn(Matt) Lister of St Anthony ID, AdaLinn(Brayden) Larsen of Idaho Falls ID; Sons Tanner(Brooklyn) Poole of Rexburg ID, Benton Poole and PatRyck Poole of Rigby ID; granddaughter Hailey Lister of Atlanta GA and grandsons Keeton (Naytaya) Lister of Twin Falls ID and Paul Poole of Rexburg ID. Corey is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, a grandson and several other family members who loved him dearly.
Funeral services will be held Monday September 19th 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Menan LDS Church. Family will receive visitors on Sunday at the church from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM and again on Monday from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM at the Menan LDS church. Internment to be held at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.