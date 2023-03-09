Dale Blaine Owens May 5, 1947 - March 2, 2023 Dale Blaine Owens, 75, of Rigby, passed away peacefully at his home, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Blaine was born May 5, 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a son to Reed Dewain and Nelda Darlene Montague Owens. Blaine was raised and attended schools in Idaho Falls. He married Belinda Jean Rigoulot, they later divorced. He married Teresa Casella and they later divorced. Blaine married Teri Lynn Hall on December 30, 1976 in Elko, Nevada. Teri proceeded him in death in 2016. He worked as a foreman for the Idaho Livestock Auction in Idaho Falls until his retirement. Blaine loved Elvis and enjoyed collecting Elvis memorabilia. He liked spending time fishing, hunting, bowling, and playing cards with friends. Blaine is survived by his daughter Audra (Steve) Fell of Idaho Falls, son Jessie (Lisa) Owens of Idaho Falls, brother Dave (Kathy) Owens of Idaho Falls, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Teri, brothers Monte and Max, sister Gayle and daughter Melissa. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery (12463 E 129 N Ririe ID 83443). The family will visit with friends on Friday, March 17, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St. Rigby ID 83442). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
