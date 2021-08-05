Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Dale "Tike" Cope 7/21/1935 - 6/18/2021 This world lost a true hero on June 18, 2021, when Dale "Tike" Edward Cope left us to go home to heaven.
He was born in Roberts, Idaho, on July 21, 1935, to Edward Ernest Cope and Delphin Lee Gerard Cope.
On April 15, 1959, he married Hazel Ruth Caudle in Salmon, Idaho. Tike and Hazel made their home in Monteview where Tike worked as a farmer.
Tike will be missed for his contagious smile, his compassion, and his love for the land and the community. Tike was a pillar in the community and contributed in so many ways to many local organizations including the Mud Lake telephone cooperative, the Lions Club, the canal company, the Mud Lake fair board and all things water related. Everyone who knew Tike will miss the mischievous twinkle in his eye when he said things he knew he shouldn't to make the grandkids smile. He was funny, kind, loving and a true tinkerer. His family and friends will feel his loss for years to come.
He is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 62 years, Hazel; his two children, Mike (Kerrie) Cope and Laurie (John Bond) Cope; grandchildren, Amanda (Andrew) Heller, Rob (Candace) Cope, Samantha (Joey Lawrence) Cope, Nicole (Adam Schmutz) Cope, and Lindsey (Andy) Miller; many adoring great grandchildren; two sisters Sharon Taylor and Linda Cope; and his sister-in-law Peggy Cope.
Tike is now catching up with his parents, brother, grandparents, aunts and uncles as well as his great lifelong friends Lu Hale, Jim Shively, Howard Smith, Carl Hogan, Don Shenton and about a thousand others.
A memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the ALC building, 1256 East 1500 North, in Terreton, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to services.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the West Jefferson Lion's Club or the West Jefferson Senior Citizens Center in Terreton, Idaho.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Encompass Hospice.