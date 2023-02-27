Dallon Joseph Mason

Dallon Joseph Mason March 26, 1939 - February 24, 2023 Dallon Joseph Mason, 83, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away February 24, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls.

Dallon was born March 26, 1939 in Ririe, Idaho, a son of Harlan Armstrong Mason and Margaret Mable Chapple Mason. He attended school at Ririe Elementary and graduated from Ririe High School. He served in the Marine Corps from 1956-1960. Dallon married Vonda Smith and they were later divorced. He married Helen Harris May 11, 1962. He has lived in Ririe, California, Texas and Idaho. He worked for Kraft Cheese Company in Ririe, Baron Pools in California and Sellars Pool plastering in Texas, was a partner in Alpha Pool Plastering, and then Idaho Pacific.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.