Dana Duane Killian February 12, 1965 - July 23, 2023 Dana Duane Killian, 65, of Rigby Idaho, passed suddenly at home on July 23, 2023.
Dana was born February 12, 1958, to Charly Duane Killian & Ellen Magdalene Killian at the Rigby Maternity Home in Rigby, Idaho. He married Robin Delynne Rooks on December 11, 1982.
Dana can be described as hard working, a genius in many ways, and an inventor. He could turn any idea into a reality. He loved the outdoors and would often be found hiking the mountains. He would camp in the middle of sagebrush so we wouldn't spook game. He was a true master mechanic. He loved his family and especially loved his wife, Robin.
As a kid he worked on the family farm with his beloved Grandpa Glenn. Dana's professional mechanic career started at Lynn Treasure's Automotive which later became Bills Automotive in Rigby. Dana owned and operated his own auto mechanics shop, Dana Killian Automotive, in Rigby from 1990-2000. After closing his shop, he became employed at the Site. Dana received an international award from the CWI CEO Excellence Awards. They only award it to 4 people per year and you can find his name on a cornerstone of the CWI corporate office in Utah. He often received phone calls from people all over the United States asking for his expert advice about technical mechanical issues and projects. Besides his many talents, Dana's quick wit and sense of humor was experienced by those he enjoyed and loved, much to his own pleasure!
After 19 years, Dana retired from the Site.
He loved to tinker on all things that had a motor. Over the years he built a BBA (Bear Bait Buggy), a sand rail, a 6-Wheeler, a 1968 Chevy Pickup, and many Suzuki Samurais and Sidekicks. He was working on a Suzuki Samurai, in which he was going to install a Camaro motor, which he would have successfully made happen with all his mechanical talents. His lifelong project, which will be now a project for his boys to complete, was his original Firethorn Red 1976 Pontiac Trans Am.
He loved to hunt and be in the mountains. He spent many hours in the mountains scouting his next hunting location and installing trail cams. He loved to study the habits of animals and enjoyed the challenge of figuring out their behavior. He worked tirelessly to teach his boys and grandchildren to hunt and enjoy the outdoors.
Dana was preceded in death by his Father Charley Duane Killian, his Mother Ellen Magdalene Glenn Killian, and his sister, Jeanie Anett Killian. He is survived by his wife Robin Delynne Killian, sons Travis (Wendy) Duane Killian, Casey (Tambree) Gale Killian and six very loved grandchildren Abby, Levi, Ruby, Liam, Bree, and Kiana.
Funeral services for Dana will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Menan LDS Stake Center. Viewings will be held the night prior from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10: 30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow the funeral at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
