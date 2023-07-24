Dana Duane Killian

Dana Duane Killian February 12, 1965 - July 23, 2023 Dana Duane Killian, 65, of Rigby Idaho, passed suddenly at home on July 23, 2023.

Dana was born February 12, 1958, to Charly Duane Killian & Ellen Magdalene Killian at the Rigby Maternity Home in Rigby, Idaho. He married Robin Delynne Rooks on December 11, 1982.


