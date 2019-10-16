Daniel Arther McKenzie, 94, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away October 12, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.
He was born May 24, 1925 in Sheridan, Montana to William and Edna McKenzie, the fourth of eight children.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Stanfield LDS Ward building, 1925 E. 49th S. Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Saturday 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Ucon Cemetery with military honors by the Jefferson Veterans Post 1004.