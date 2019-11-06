Daniel Keith Young, sadly, passed away on September 18, 2019 in Helsinki, Finland.
Daniel was born on April 1, 1986 in San Jose, CA to Roger & Susan Young, the fifth of seven children and spent most of his childhood in Utah and Montana. While in Montana he was home schooled and received his GED. He attended BYU-Idaho before he was called, in 2005, to serve a 2 year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Finland Helsinki Mission.
Not long after coming home from his mission Daniel returned to Finland and married the love of his life, Mandi Jalava on February 29, 2008. Later that year on July 22nd 2008, they were sealed in the Helsinki Finland temple. Eventually four amazing sons were born to them, making their happy family complete. Daniel and Mandi moved back to Idaho after the birth of their oldest son where Daniel attended BYU-Idaho majoring in Electronic Engineering. They had just moved back to Finland in June of this year.
Daniel had a brilliant and inquisitive mind. Electronics and music were his passions and he loved his role as the family's IT “go to” guy. Broken electronics became a challenge and he enjoyed purchasing used electronics, taking them apart and fixing them (eventually.) He loved music and enjoyed making family gatherings fun and memorable by playing his guitar and belting out songs in his distinctive style.
Daniel will always be remembered as a loving, devoted son, brother, uncle, husband, father and friend. He adored Mandi and his boys and could always be counted on when extended family needed his strong arms to move furniture. He was a favorite Uncle and had a special love for all of his nieces and nephews. Daniel never carried a grudge and was always quick to forgive others. His fun, crazy sense of humor and quick smile immediately endeared him to those he met. His light and personality filled up any room he entered. After spending time with Daniel one always felt happier. He was a friend to everyone. Family holidays were always special and he loved Thanksgiving, gathering with family and looking forward to all of the delicious food, making sure we saved a drum stick just for him. Everywhere Daniel went he had a great time, appreciating the beauties of nature and also the excitement of big cities and their diversity. He enjoyed going to the beach with his family, hiking in the mountains and cutting Christmas trees every fall. As an adult and a “Jack of all trades” Daniel had a number of different jobs and for the last few years was the President of Total Solar Technologies in Rigby, ID.
Though he is gone too soon we are grateful to know he is a part of our forever family. He is sorely missed by all who love him.
Daniel is survived by his parents, Roger and Susan Young of Menan, ID, his wife Mandi Young of Turku, Finland and sons; Touko, Otava, Sampo and Kalevi. His siblings; Joshua Young, Taylorsville, Utah, David (Cassie) Young, Rigby, ID, Sara (Daniel) Spencer, Rigby, ID, Rachel (Austin) Ogden, Rigby, ID Jacob (Lizzy) Young, South Jordan, UT, Isaac Young, Salt Lake City, UT, 18 nieces and nephews and innumerable friends.
A Life Celebration/Memorial will be held at the Lewisville Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 101 E Main St, Lewisville, ID 83431, 11 am, Saturday, November 16th.