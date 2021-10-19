Danny Moon 7/10/1943 - 10/16/2021 Heaven gained another cowboy as Danny (Dan) Alvin Moon left this Earth on October 16th, 2021 with his family at his side after a battle with idomatic pulmonary fibrosis.
Dan was born on what is assumed to have been a sunny day on July 10th, 1943 in Ellensburg WA...but then again in Washington it could have been a rainy day---either way it must have been a magical day for Don & Alice Moon. He grew up in Saint Anthony Idaho as the big brother to 5 younger siblings. He was a natural leader and took on many challenges as a young boy and young adult. He started working very early on to help take care of the family and graduated from Saint Anthony High school in 1961.
He enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1964 and served until 1970. He was a Sargeant First Class in the 116th Engineer Batallion and completed his military duty in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970.
After returning from Vietnam and completing his military service, Dan began working for John Price & Associates where he worked from 1970 - 1979. In 1979 he went to work for Bateman Hall and later partnered as owner in the company where he remained until he retired in either 2009 or 2010----that argument that was never quite settled.
In 1973, Dan fell for a beautiful young waitress at a diner he frequented while working a job in Pocatello. That young waitress and love of his life became his wife in January 1974 and he became the proud father of his princess, Wendy. The family of three quickly became four when Shay arrived in the fall. Robin followed a few years later and just when you thought they were done, Andy was born and completed the Moon Crew. They made their home in Ririe ID. Dan and Connie were married for nearly 47 years. She, along with his children, was his everything.
Dan always had a love for horses. He and Connie have a horse hobby (Moon Quarter Horses). They have been successful owners and breeders of many champions in quarter horse racing and chariot racing. Dan loved fishing, hunting, and as much as he tried to quit 'em, the Denver Broncos (since 1960). Dan also dreamed of one day building a cabin. He made that dream come true and had a beautiful cabin at the base of the mountains near Kilgore that he considered to be a little piece of heaven.
Dan is survived by his loving wife, Connie Moon, four children, Wendy (Mike) Garz of Emmett, ID, Shay (Maranda) Moon of Ririe, ID, Robin (Tim) Moore of Ammon, ID and Andy (Audrey) Moon of Ririe ID. He is survived by 9 grandchildren (or brats as he always teased), Daniel, Kenedee, Jordyn, Brytton, Tanner, Robbie, Katelynn, Breylon, and Tobin along with 1 great grandson, Maxwell. He is also survived by his siblings, Randy (Susan) Moon of Yarmouth, ME, Tamara Hebertson of Ucon, ID, Shawna Murray of Eagle, ID, Melanie Munns or Archer, ID, and Shane Moon of Saint Anthony, ID along with many nieces and nephews. Through the years, there were also many partnerships developed in his professional life, including Kim Hall and others from Bateman Hall.
Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Alice Moon, his older brother Lyle Don Moon, his beloved Aunt Gladys and Uncle Deak Hodges, his mother & father in-law, Maxwell & Margaret Weaver, and his nephew Travis Clark. He also had many beloved pets that were lost a long the way, one in particular, his red healer Rusty that must have intensely greeted him with a woodchip to put on his boot.
A Celebration of Life will be November 5th, 2021 at the Idaho Falls Elks Lodge from 3 - 7 pm. Come raise a glass and bring some stories to help celebrate the most hated man in eight states (as he would say). Truth is, he was loved very much and will be missed more than he could ever have known.