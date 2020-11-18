Darin Clyde Geisler was born of goodly parents, Max and Roberta Cox Geisler, on January 30, 1970, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Darin was welcomed home by his older sisters Julie, Kaye and Gretta and his brother, Kevin.
Darin was raised in Annis, Idaho. His adventurous spirit began as a youngster as he built and played in forts, explored the butte, riding his bicycle, driving his little cars, and playing with his favorite cat, Howler. Darin was proud to have grown up in Annis and loved his lifelong friends he made there.
Darin attended Midway Elementary School, Roberts Middle School, Rigby Jr. High and Rigby High School. He was among the first graduating class in what was the new Rigby High School. Darin loved basketball and spent countless hours perfecting his three point and trick shots. What he lacked in height, he made up with his “quick as grease lightning” speed.
After graduation, Darin served an honorable mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the South Dakota, Rapid City mission. While serving the mission, Darin’s love for the Lord and the gospel grew. He enjoyed serving others and was educated in the fine art of thrift shopping. He loved finding treasures in thrift stores.
Darin returned home and worked several part-time jobs before starting his education at Idaho State University. He studied Civil Engineering. He became a leader during his time there, serving as President of the Civil Engineering Club. He was very proud of the concrete canoes that he and his club built and competed with. The club built really sturdy boats, but couldn’t compete in the rowing portion. While at ISU, Darin met and fell in love with his eternal companion, Timalee.
Upon graduation, Darin and Timalee moved closer to home and lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Darin’s first and only engineering job was at G&S Structural Engineers. He felt like this firm called to him. Darin worked hard, gained trust, and loved his time there and those who he worked with in the office and out in the field.
Darin and Timalee then moved home, to his beloved Annis, to raise their family. Darin loved living next door to his parents and sister. After several years, Darin and Timalee were finally blessed with two beautiful daughters, Macee and Malia. His pure joy was being their dad and adventuring with them.
Darin enjoyed sports and cheering on his teams. His favorite team was whatever team his girls played on. His quiet encouragement was seen at each game and he gave his classic two thumbs up when they glanced his direction. Darin had a love for the outdoors. His favorite hobby was four-wheeling. He especially liked guiding his four-wheeling buddies, Gretta, Ty, Tate, Patrick and his girls on a new adventure.
Darin loved his Heavenly Father. He served in the bishopric, Elder’s Quorum and High Priest Group, and in the Sunday School. His was a faithful ministering brother. His most favorite calling was in the Nursery. He enjoyed those little ones and the new adventures each week.
One of Darin’s last adventures was renovating his childhood home and moving in. Living in this home was a dream come true. Darin’s most honored role is that of being a dad. And he was awesome as a dad. He loves his daughters and they love him. Darin and Timalee had grand adventures planned as they grew old together. He will continue to guide us as we adventure a part for a time.
Darin is survived by his loving wife, Timalee and his two beautiful daughters, Macee and Malia, all of Annis, his sister Julie (Lynn) Wilcox of Rexburg, Kaye (Lorin) Sommer of White Lake, MI, and Gretta (Dave) Ward of the UAE and Annis, his brother Kevin (Aizhamal) of Augusta, GA, his sister-in-law, Tara Swensen of Idaho Falls, and brothers-in-law Ty (Telisa) Swensen of Idaho Falls, and Tate (Megan) Swensen of St. Anthony, his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Roberta Geisler, his in-laws, Wayne and Catherine Swensen, and his nephew, Tanner.
