DARIN JACK TOLLEY
MAY 17, 1965 TO NOVEMBER 20. 2018
Darin Jack Tolley, 53, was born to Ned Maurice and Ruby Bishoff Tolley on May 17, 1965. He was a cute blond, blue eyed, cutie with dimples and the light of his mama’s life.
Darin attended Rigby schools and worked for his father in the masonry business for many years. He also worked for Radford Roofing and Intermountain Gas. He spent the last 20 years living with and taking care of his mom at the family home. She passed away November 11, 2018 and we think the good Lord knew he just couldn’t bare life without her.
Darin was preceded in death by his father, Ned, his half-brother and sister, Larry and Sherry, a niece, Casey Anne Griffith, and his beloved mother, Ruby. He is survived by his half-brother, Bill Tolley (Belinda) of Rigby.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Bishop Terry Eckersell, former Bishops, Ron and Fawn Hedelius, Jeff Wade and family and Tina Riley and all their care takers for the many, many hours of service rendered to Ruby and Darin for the last 30 or so years.
Private family services were held Saturday, November 24th at Pioneer Cemetery.