On July 4th, 2019, David Gerald Burns, 87, of Dubois, Idaho, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.
Dave was born in a cabin on Flat Creek in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on March 25, 1932. He was the fourth of twelve children. In 1950 he graduated from Clark County High School in Dubois, Idaho. Dave joined the US Army and served in the Korean War from 1950-1953.
While in the Army and on leave, he hitch-hiked from Norfolk, Virginia to Lewiston, Idaho to marry the love of his life, Bonnie Gay Thomas, on November 12, 1952. The spark still burns after 67 years. In this union, God blessed them with 5 children, 24 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Dave enjoyed Rodeo, good bucking horses, fishing on No-Tell’em Creek with his grandchildren, camping and a good sporting match. Dave was a very loving companion, a good father and grandfather. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dave is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his sons, David Burns of Dubois, Jeff (Heidi) Burns of Terreton, his daughters Kerri Ellis of Dubois, Lauri Sperl of Rexburg, Bobbi (Rory)Krenka of Carey, his brother Dean Burns of Arco and his sister Janene (Perry) Schroeder of Phoenix.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Florence Goe Johnston and Joseph Robert Burns, brothers Robert and Byron Burns and his sisters Jane Scott, Eloise Rogers, Justine Staley, Sandy Prestwich, Kita Teeter, Barbara Sharp and Shauna Berkinbine.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dubois, Idaho on July 18th, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive visitors starting at 10:00 AM previous to the funeral service on July 18th.
Interment will be held at the Dubois Cemetery where Military Rights will be performed. Condolences may be sent to the family through Wood Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank the excellent staff at Genesis Care Center, in Rexburg, Idaho for their kind, loving and devoted service, as well as Solace Hospice for their professional and compassionate care.