David Lewis Grant 4/30/1950 - 7/14/2021 David Lewis Grant, age 71, of Rigby, passed away at his home Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Dave was born April 30, 1950 in Idaho Falls a son to Edward M and Roma Staples Grant. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard with the 116th Combat Engineer Battallion. He married Bonnie Jean Christesen November 18, 1967 in Ucon, Idaho
He was a hard worker. He provided for his family by farming and processing meat at his business, Paramount Lockers in Rigby. Dave was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed fishing, camping and woodworking.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie of Rigby, a daughter Cindy (Waylon) Nebeker of Idaho Falls, two sons, David Wayne (Stacy) Grant of Rigby and Allen Edward (KaSandra) Grant of Rigby, a brother Roy Grant of Rigby, 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and 2 brothers.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 North 130 East, Ririe, Idaho 83443. The family will visit with friends Monday, July 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442 and on Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. at the Stake Center. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery with military rites being performed by the Rexburg Veterans. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.