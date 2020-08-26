Deborah “Debbi” Kempton
Deborah “Debbi” Kempton lost her battle with cancer on, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.
Debbi was born, Deborah Kempton Gracey in Milford, Massachusetts on February 27, 1952. In 1958, the family relocated to California.
She lived most of her life in “The Sunshine State” before moving to Idaho in 2013. She had been married 3 times. She gave birth to 2 daughters, Marlena and Tara, and had two step-daughters. She considered her family her greatest achievement.
The youngest of 4 children, she is survived by her sister, Marilyn Totten and two brothers, Dough Gracey of Rexburg, Idaho- her “roomy” and care giver, and Paul Gracey- who was always there for her, and by her two daughters, who blessed her with 9 grandchildren and her first great-granddaughter born in July, 2019. She considered her a final blessing from God.
A Memorial Service was held, Friday, August 21, 2020 11:00 AM in Rigby, Idaho at the Presbyterian Church.
She lovingly gave herself to her family and will be missed dearly.
Debbi requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her name. Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com.