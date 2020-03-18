78-year-old Dee Edwin Larsen of Rigby, Idaho passed away peacefully at the Homestead in Rexburg March 12.
Dee was born March 17, 1941 to Andrew Edwin Larsen and Mildred Oler Larsen in Burley, Idaho. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1959, served a mission in Germany for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and obtained his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University in 1968.
Dee married Bonnie Pearl Bondurant August 27, 1965 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They moved to San Jose, Calif. where Dee worked for IBM and helped found Amdahl Corporation. Dee then began work at the INEL, and they lived in Rexburg and Shelley. Dee was among the pioneers developing the microprocessor.
Dee and Bonnie later moved their family to Spokane, Wash., then Lake Oswego and Tigard, Ore., while Dee worked in management for various engineering companies. Upon retirement, Dee and Bonnie built their home in Rigby, Idaho, because there was a temple, fly-fishing and no traffic.
Dee enjoyed amateur radio (KB7QW and KD7DL), fly-fishing, running, snow and water skiing, motorcycle riding, hunting and most other outdoor activities, watching sports (especially BYU), and playing racquetball. He loved sports cars, Christmas and could fix, build or make almost anything.
Dee served many years in the Boy Scouts of America and decades of faithful church service included serving as bishop of the Spokane East Stake, 18th Ward. Dee and Bonnie served four missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; a family history mission to Curacao, a mission to the Dominican Republic, a temple mission to the Dominican Republic, and a temple mission to Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Dee’s love of God and his fellowman and his service to others have been an example to all. His legacy is one of a loving husband and father. Bonnie was Dee’s foremost concern each and every day since the day they met. His teasing, tickling, laughing, spontaneous singing and bear hugging will be missed.
Dee is survived by his wife, Bonnie Pearl (Bondurant) Larsen; children, Benton Edwin Larsen (Sydni) of Highland, UT, Katrina Pearl Peterson (Jeffery) of Rigby, Idaho, Kendall Bondurant Larsen (Amy) of Lewisville, Texas, and Randall Oler Larsen (Sara) of Aubrey, Texas; sibling, Rita Smack (Richard) of Twin Falls, Idaho, Nan Rasmussen (Steve) of South Jordan, Utah, and Layne Kirk Larsen (Jeannine) of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Dee and Bonnie have 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Thora Rae Dreith, of Denver, Colo.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. March 21 at Eckersell Funeral Home. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. the morning of the funeral, at the same location.
Interment will take place at the Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the General Missionary Fund for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.