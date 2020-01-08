Dell Olaveson

Surrounded by family, Dell Denning Olaveson died on December 30, 2019. He was born July 24, 1934 in Menan, Idaho to Martha Denning and Hans Emmanuel Olaveson. In 1937, the family purchased land and built a log home in Rigby, Idaho, where Dell attended schools and excelled in all sports. His brother Earl was killed in Okinawa, Japan, in the closing days of World War II.
From a very early age, Dell worked along with adults in construction, farming, and truck driving. He displayed an extraordinary work ethic throughout his life.
Dell married Janice Ward in 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The couple farmed an acreage in Annis, Idaho, at the confluence of the North and South forks of the Snake River, where they raised nine children and the many horses used in rodeo, racing, trail riding, and other events. Dell was inducted into the Eastern Idaho Horseman’s Hall of Fame in 2009.
While raising his family and running and farm, Dell had a full-time career of 37 years at the INL, where he was awarded commendations for his ingenuity. During this period, he also ran the Olaveson Trucking company, hauling pumice and fill locally and logs throughout the country.
Dell served in many church callings, his favorite of which was the Explorer program. He organized and guided horse-packing trips into wilderness areas of the intermountain west for decades, even in deep snow.
Dell and Janice served two missions in Nauvoo, Illinois, (1998 and 2009) where his expertise in caring for and driving draft horses was put to good use. His love of church history and the Nauvoo area led him to envision and construct a carriage ride through Inspiration Point along the Mississippi River.
Dell was a supporter of the Ricks College horse program and served in a student ward bishopric. He was proud of his Scandinavian ancestry and was thrilled to visit the farm in Norway where his father was born.
Dell is survived by his wife, Janice, and all his children: Randy (Debbie), Kristy (Mark Allen), Mark (Bonnie), Brett (Jeri), Mary (Tom Dunn), Alan (Bonnie), George (Rebecca), Cara (Rod Barnes), and Jeffrey (Kendra). At present, he has 155 living descendants, including in-laws, grandchildren and great children.
Dell was preceded in death by his parents and twelve of his thirteen siblings: Hans and Martha, Darrell, Alice Polson, Edith Crow, Ila Crook, Clint, Altha Polson, Lamar, Mary Klingler, Earl, Neva Jones, Eugene, Nadine High. His younger sister Joyce Stallings is still living.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Menan Stake Center (698 N. 3600 E.). Visitation hours are Friday, January 10, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 11, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the Menan Stake Center. Interment at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.