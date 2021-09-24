Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Della (Connell) Woods 3/10/1927 - 9/22/2021 Della Connell Woods, 94 of Roberts, Idaho passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at her home.
Della was born March 10, 1927 in Rigby, Idaho to Henry Samuel Connell and Hattie Rapp Connell. She was raised and attended schools in Roberts, Idaho. She graduated from Roberts High School as valedictorian and served in school leadership. She continued her education at Excelsis Beauty College. June 15, 1947, she married Richard Charles Woods in Roberts, Idaho. They were blessed with 5 daughters and 1 son. Della owned and operated Della's Beauty Shop and, along with her husband, kids and grandkids, Mom & Dad's Fun Foods in Roberts. She had the experience of serving as Roberts City Clerk and Judge; knowing she could impose jail sentences and perform civil marriage ceremonies. Della is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served in the Young Women's, Stake Young Women's, Primary and Relief Society organizations. Most recently, at the age of 80, she served as a Nursery Leader and as Relief Society President. Della enjoyed scrapbooking and sewing and making a beautiful home for her family. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Clapp of Ammon, Idaho, Derra (Stephen) Ball of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Danna Hebdon of Roberts, Idaho, Drue (Kevin) Beebe of West Richland, Washington; 15 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Hattie Connell; husband, Richard Charles Woods; daughter, Dawn Woods; son, Richard Charles Woods; son-in-law, Walter Eugene Clapp; and great-grandson, Tucker Hebdon. Della was the last surviving of her 9 siblings and their spouses.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Roberts 2nd Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at the church. Interment will follow in the Market Lake Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com