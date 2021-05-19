Deloy L DaBell, age 73, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his home after a long illness with cancer.
Deloy was born August 23, 1947 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Clayton Scott DaBell and Inga Lindstrom DaBell. He came home to the family farm in Grant, Idaho where he grew up. He attended Grade School and Midway Junior High in Lewisville and then Rigby High School, graduating May 19, 1965.
Deloy entered the Air Force on April 22, 1966, training in Texas and Illinois before being deployed to Germany. He spent four years in Germany at the Ramstein AFB as a fireman. He was released from the Air force December 8, 1969 at Randolph AFB in Texas. After returning home from the Air Force, he worked in California plastering swimming pools for several months. He returned home to Idaho before moving to Phoenix, Arizona to work as a carpenter building houses. Returning to Idaho once again, he went to work for Union Pacific Railroad in 1974, which eventually caused him to move his family to Las Vegas, Nevada where he lived for the next 40 years. He worked for Union Pacific RailRoad until his retirement in 2007,
He married Margaret Felix of Rexburg, Idaho at the DaBell home in Grant, Idaho on July 13, 1972. They were married by Bishop Melvin Batt.
He is survived by his children: Monique (Jason) Lyman of Las Vegas, NV; Morgan Deloy DaBell of Las Vegas, NV; Bethany (Randall) Smith of Copper Canyon, TX; Braden (Lauren) DaBell of Little Elm, TX; LaDell (Makayla) Bealer of Milford, UT; his former wife, Margaret DaBell of Las Vegas; his mother Inga DaBell Tyler of Grant, ID; sister JoLynn (Gary) Shipley of Rigby, ID; brothers Scott (Susan) DaBell of Bremerton, WA; Verlyn (Jodi) DaBell of Pocatello, ID; and 20 grandchildren: Savannah 20; Jacob 19; Madilyn 16; Christian 15; Olivia 14; Eliza 14; Jared 13; Sophia 13, Claire12; Joshua12; Kate10; Whitlee 9; Chloe 8; Peyton 8; Henry 7; Braleigh 6; Dane 6; Eleanor 4;Olivia 2; Traegan 2. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton Scott DaBell and his sister, Debonee DaBell.
Funeral Services will be held at the Grant Ward Church, 3431 East 100 North, Grant, Idaho, on May 29, 2021. The family will meet with friends and relatives from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral Services will begin immediately thereafter. Interment will be in the Grant Cemetery, with military honors.