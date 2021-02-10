Denise Afton Grover Briscoe was born August 4, 1958 in Monticello, Utah to Jesse Morris and Afton Hurst Grover. Denise was the eighth of ten children. She spent her happy childhood in Blanding, Utah where she loved reading books and making friends. She graduated in 1976, during America’s bicentennial celebration from San Juan High School. Denise participated in many activities including band and drill team. She broke the family’s Aggie tradition and went to Brigham Young University in Provo as a Home Economics major.
Denise met Steven Jay Briscoe at BYU, they were married on April 29, 1978. After he graduated, he enlisted in the Air Force. They lived in San Angelo, Texas, then were stationed in Misawa, Japan, followed by Fort Meade, Maryland. Following his military service, they moved to Steve’s hometown of Rigby, Idaho where they continued to live until the last few years when they moved to Utah to help with their grandchildren.
Family and friends were very important to Denise. Her greatest joy was welcoming 3 children and 5 grandchildren into their family. In addition, she acted as grandmother to her brother Clark’s children. Being from a large family, she was always attending important family events. She enjoyed serving others. Denise was a faithful, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had an unshakeable testimony of her Savior. Temple attendance was a high priority for her where she performed hundreds of ordinances.
Some of the things she was known for was making and decorating wedding cakes and making homemade pies. She also had a long healing journey in the alternative medicine world. She attended emotional processing school and has eagerly trained in several energy modalities and blessed lives with her healing gifts. She was always seeking spiritual gifts and encouraging others to do the same. Music was a big part of her life. She sang in ward choirs from an early age and served several times as choir director. She enjoyed singing in community women’s choirs. Music was healing to her and filled her soul with joy.
While living at her son’s home in Mapleton Utah, Denise returned to her heavenly home and a joyous reunion with her parents, and a sister and brother, on February 5, 2021 after battling lymphatic cancer for several months. She was 62 years old. Denise is survived by her husband Steve, daughter Jessica of Payson, UT, and her five children (Miriam, Aaron, Rachel, Benjamin, and Melody), son Ryan of Mapleton, UT, and daughter Jennifer of Rigby, ID.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 in the church located at 255 East 200 North in Blanding, UT. There will be a viewing held at the church one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in the Blanding City Cemetery.