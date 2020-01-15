Dennis Louis Jones, 86 of Rigby died Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at the Rigby Stake Center (258 W. 1st N.) with Bishop Ross Baxter officiating. The family will visit with friends on Sunday evening from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel and Monday morning prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the Rigby Stake Center. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
~Death Notice