DeOnne Fisher 4/4/1927 - 4/25/2022 DeOnne Fisher, age 95, passed away in Logan Utah on Monday April 25, 2022.
She was born on April 4, 1927, the sixth child and fifth daughter to Martha Alice Harrop and Albert Martin Fisher in Annis, Idaho. DeOnne was a cheerleader, student body president, basketball and softball player in High School, and attended Ricks College.
DeOnne worked for Utah Power and Light in a one girl office in Rigby Idaho before moving to Salt Lake City Utah and being promoted to customer service supervisor, where she worked for 35 years.
DeOnne was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was an avid ballroom dancer, and played in the Power Company golf league and bowling league. She loved traveling and spent 20 winters in Hawaii. DeOnne was a member of Toastmasters. One of the most rewarding things she ever did was volunteer at the LDS Hospital, and at Primary Children's Hospital. After retirement, DeOnne also volunteered at Lowell Bennion grade school.
DeOnne is survived by her sister Marlene Cooper of Idaho Falls Idaho and many family members who love her. She is preceded by her parents, Albert Fisher and Martha Harrop, her brother Bert and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held at Eckersell Funeral Home at 101 W Main St Rigby ID 83442 on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 11:00a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:00a.m. to 10:45a.m. Interment will follow the funeral services at Annis Little Butte Cemetery.