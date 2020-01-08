Devon Stephens

Devon Larry Stephens, 46, passed away on Dec. 15th, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. He was born January 14, 1973 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the oldest son of Larry and Leann Stephens. Devon’s purposeful and happy life was filled with work, friends, and church service. He achieved Eagle Scout rank as a teenager. He graduated from Rigby High School in Rigby, Idaho. He served a 2-year mission for his church in the England London South area. He graduated with an associate degree in Electrical Engineering from Ricks College. He got his bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering Technology at Brigham Young University. This was where he met his sweetheart, Michaela Walker, and they were married in the Chicago temple on June 1, 2001. He worked as a test engineer for Motorola in Austin, Texas for a few years, then as a test engineer for Microchip Technologies in Chandler, Arizona.
His hobbies were many: fixing cars, car detailing, watching Jazz basketball games, cooking, biking, scootering, scouting, traveling, and computers. He liked to sing off-key non-rhyming songs to his wife and make her laugh.
Devon is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Michaela; his grandmother, Luain Stephens; his parents, Larry and Leann Stephens; his five younger siblings: Chod (Nikkala), Bret (Amy), Jolyn (Jeff) Keck, Kensey (Robyn), and Cameron; and 23 nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona and a short memorial was held in Rigby, Idaho on December 23, 2019, with burial in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.