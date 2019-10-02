Devonna Joyce Lee Briggs, 83, of Lewisville, ID, died September 29, 2019 at the Homestead in Rexburg, ID. She was born February 11, 1936 in Rigby, ID to Arnold Edgar Lee and Alta Mae Walker Lee. She married Charles Melvin Briggs on January 26th, 1952.
She is survived by three sons, Mel (Marla) Briggs of Lewisville, Bryan (Krista) Briggs, of Rigby and Kent Briggs of Lewisville; One daughter Deena (Stephen) Shiner of Lemhi. One Sister Linda (John) Bohane of Leesburg, VA. 9 Granddaughters, 12 Grandsons and 54 Great-grandchildren. Her Parents Arnold Edgar Lee, Alta Mae Walker Her Husband Charles Melvin Briggs and 1 Great Grandson Mack Charles Thompson Preceded her in death.
Joyce was a long time resident of Lewisville where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Rigby. She was a stay at home mom and helped on the farm until her children were all in school. Chuck & Joyce loved to dance and were members of a dance club for 35 years. They also taught ballroom dancing to youth for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in many stakes and preformed every other year in Salt Lake for 12 years. She also served in various organizations in her church. She worked at Broulims as a checker for a while then went to work for Lee Sauer at his accounting firm. David Kinghorn, Assessor of Jefferson County hired her to work in his office. When David retired she became the Assessor. This making her total of 28 years for Jefferson County which she took great pride. To stay busy in retirement she was asked by the county to work part time as an IT consultant for several more years.
She loved whatever her grandkids were doing. In the summer going to High School rodeos and making sure they had a horse and a way to get there. In the winter she enjoyed going to basketball games of all ages. Later in life she enjoyed being a Lewisville 2nd Ward compassionate leader and her time as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. Joyce was also on the Committee of the Lewisville Cemetery and had a lot to do with needed upgrades.
Visitation will be held Thursday October 3, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 P.M., at Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The funeral service will be held Friday October 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lewisville 2nd ward chapel, 101 East Main Street, Lewisville, Idaho 83431 The family will visit with friends on Friday at the Lewisville 2nd Ward chapel, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Lewisville Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lewisville Cemetery to Janeal Nield P O Box 249 Lewisville, Idaho 83431.
The family expresses thanks to Homestead Assisted Living care and Homestead Hospice for the care given our mother.