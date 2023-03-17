Doddie Lou Wilson July 8, 1940 - March 16, 2023 Doddie Lou Wilson, 82, of Ririe, Idaho passed away, Thursday, March 16, 2023 at her home. Doddie was born July 8, 1940 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Charles Keith Fennen Sr. and Doddie Bevilac Breaux. Doddie attended schools in Texas, graduating from Aldine High School. She was proud to share that she went to school with Willie Nelson. In high school, she participated in band and dance. On November 14, 1958, Doddie married John Alfred Hopkins. They later divorced. She later married John Raymond Wilson on September 24, 1965 in Mineral Wells, Texas. During her lifetime, she lived in Houston and Humble, Texas, Colorado Spring, Colorado, Lidy Hot Springs, Lone Pine, Idaho and settled in Ririe, Idaho. After attending Baez Floral Design School, she opened Sherwood Floral in Houston Texas. She later worked for General Body Auto Repair in Houston, managing their accounting. After moving to the Birch Creek, Lone Pine, Idaho area, she and Dave purchased the Lone Pine Hotel. She and her husband ran the hotel for many years. She also drove school bus for Clark County School District's Birch Creek Route and potato trucks during potato harvest. After moving to Ririe, she would help her husband build and deliver decorative wishing wells. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Doddie became an avid genealogist. She helped with genealogy records for many years in her Ward. She had many loves. To go walking, often at night in the Birch Creek area. Reading, making beaded jewelry, being a homemaker, gardening, canning and artistic painting. While living in Texas she built model airplanes with her brothers to which she won several award for her talent. Doddie loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her husband John Raymond Wilson of Ririe, Idaho. Her children; Robert (Melanie) Wilson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Tammy Ann (Sam) Orme of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Nikki Sue Wilson of Keokuk, Iowa. She has three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Claude Henry Fennen. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby Idaho). The family will meet with friends prior to the service at Eckersell's on Saturday, from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in Doddie's name.
