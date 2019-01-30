Don Rolfe, 92, of Palisades passed away peacefully on January 21, 2019 with his grandson by his side at Lincoln Court in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Don was born May 7th, 1926 in Rigby, Idaho to David J and Rose (Walker) Rolfe. During his childhood, he and his six brothers and sister enjoyed growing up on the family farm. After graduating from Rigby High School, he was drafted into the Navy and served in WWII. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Ann Marie Jordan on June 22, 1947. Don worked various jobs including Reed’s Dairy, Clover Club Potatoes, and in the end, making a lifelong career at Monroc Concrete, retiring as Vice President. During this time Don and Ann had two daughters, Denise and LaRae, who were the pride and joy of his life. Those who knew Don will remember his love of adventure, fishing, horses, and cooking for his friends and family as well as the annual wagon train. Not one to let life pass him by, Don never found a dance floor he didn’t like, a trail he couldn’t ride his snow machine on, and was part of a 50 year pinochle club with the same 12 friends. He cherished spending time with his grandkids, who he truly adored.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise (Rick) Anderson of Shelley, ID and LaRae (James Brent) Merrill of Clarkston, WA; sister, Rosemary (Gilbert) Yost of Idaho Falls, ID; five grandchildren, Gary Stears, Trent Merrill, Clint Anderson, Jodi Zolynski and Jenny Park; ten great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson and one on the way.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Marie Rolfe of 49 years and his second wife, Alice Chaffin Rolfe of 9 years, six brothers and his parents.
The family expresses their heartfelt gratitude for the compassion and loving care shown by Megan, Jennifer, Carrie and Evan of Hospice; family advisors, Melissa and Alecia; his social worker Carrie, RN’s Crystal and Olivia, along with the staff and aides at Lincoln Court.
A memorial celebrating Don’s life will be held June 22, 2019 at his home in Palisades. A graveside service will be held June 24, 2019 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Honor Flight Inc, 175 South Tuttle Road, Springfield, OH 45505 or a charity of your choice.