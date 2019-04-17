Donald C. Page, 88, of Rigby, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at home. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Donald was born on December 14, 1930, in Grant, ID, to Alma Nathaniel and Glendora Christensen Page. When he was 4 the family moved to Roberts and at 8, they moved to Rigby. He attended school in Rigby.
On December 14, 1951, he married Veda May Hunting, in Grant, ID. Together they raised 5 children.
Donald was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, horseback riding and camping with his family. He loved his family with all his heart and always put them first. His greatest joy was playing with and teasing his grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Veda Page, his daughter, Karen (Gary) Shorter of Rigby, ID, foster-daughter, Gloria (Bob) Jensen of Blackfoot, ID, son, DelRay (Connie) Page of Rigby, ID; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by sons: Merlin H. Page and Gary H. Page; grandson, Micah Page; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thur., April 18, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 7-8:30 p.m., Wed., April 17, 2019, at the mortuary. Burial will be at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.