Donald Lee Pinnock, age 59, of Rigby, passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Sunday, January 24, 2021.
Don was born in Rigby, Idaho December 27, 1961 a son to Lyle Glenn and Sarah “Sally” Cleone Getty Pinnock. He attended Rigby Schools graduating from Rigby High School where he was active in Football and Baseball. After High School he joined the Army serving in the National Guard. He married Jolene Franck January 21, 1983 in Rigby, Idaho. They divorced after 17 years.
He worked at Leisure Time as a satellite installer in Idaho and at the Rio Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada and with the Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed music, and played in the Ace High Band, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, hanging out with friends, working on cars and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
He is survived by a daughter Amanda Jo Pinnock (Chris Madden) of Rigby, a son Shawn (Sarah Crary) Pinnock of Las Vegas, Nevada, two brothers, David (Cindy) Pinnock of North Bend Oregon and Darryl (Mary) Pinnock of Rigby, and three grandchildren Austin Madden, Chelsea Madden and Lillian Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Danny Pinnock.
Funeral services were held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel 101 West Main Street, Rigby. The family visited from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, prior to services. Interment will follow services at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. To view the broadcast of Don’s service, go to www.eckersellfuneralhome.com for a link and information.