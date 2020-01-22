Donald Tanner

Donald Marvin Tanner, age 93, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho.
Donald was born in Rigby, Idaho on October 24, 1926 to Clarence LaVern Tanner and Laura Leona Warner Tanner. He attended schools in Rigby, Idaho. He was inducted into the United States Navy during World War II before graduation from High School. His mother walked in the graduation ceremony to receive his diploma. He also attended Idaho State University to continue his education.
On June 2, 1947 he married Gladys Ellen Peterson in Rigby, Idaho. He provided for his family as a farmer and rancher. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling and flying his airplanes. In his retirement, he and Gladys lived in Rigby, Idaho and Mesa, Arizona.
Donald is survived by his children, Marcia (Kent) Riley of Rexburg, Idaho, and Reynold (Kathy) Tanner of Rigby, Idaho and a sister, Margie Shippen of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Nine grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys Tanner. His parents, Clarence and Leona Tanner. A brother, Ivan Tanner and great grandchild, Ethan Tanner.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:30 AM in the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho). The family will meet with friends prior to services from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Interment will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.