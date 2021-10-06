Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Donna Agnes (Stoddard) Beazer 4/21/1927 - 10/5/2021 Donna Agnes Stoddard Beazer, 94 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls. Donna was born April 21, 1927 in Ashton, Idaho to James S. Stoddard and Hazel Cabble Stoddard; joining 2 older brothers, Ewalt and Darrel. She attended 1st - 5th grade at Washington Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho. The family then moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho where she attended Riverside Elementary, O.E. Bell Jr. High School, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1945. Following high school, Donna worked for JC Penny Department Store and Western Union. She met Wendell Beazer, along with his sons Adrian and Eric, after his 1st wife Patricia passed away unexpectedly in 1947. Donna and Wendell married April 21, 1949 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They moved to Salmon, Idaho late in the year 1949. A short time later they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, then Lorenzo, Idaho, before making their home in Rigby, Idaho. In 1950 they welcomed a son, Christian Allen; the twins, Kerry and Karl followed in 1952; Ronald in 1955; and Larry in 1959. Larry passed away in June of 1960, and in 1966, her husband Wendell passed away. To support the family, Donna went to work for The Forest Service Office in Ashton, Idaho and Porter Craft and Frame in Rexburg, Idaho. Donna is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed crocheting and needle work. She is survived by her sons; Adrian (Maurine) Beazer of Iona, Eric (Verla) Beazer of Ogden, Utah, C. Allen (Marsha) Beazer of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Kerry (Terry) Beazer of West Valley City, Utah, Karl (Judy) Beazer of Yakima, Washington, Ronald Beazer of Meridian, Idaho; 32 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, husband and a son Larry. Funeral services will be held at 11:00, Friday, October 15, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com